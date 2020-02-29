mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kyle Dion Unleashes "SUGA" Deluxe Album

Milca P.
February 29, 2020 18:38
SUGA (Deluxe)
Kyle Dion

Kyle Dion debuts the deluxe edition of "SUGA."


Crooner Kyle Dion has returned with the deluxe iteration last year's SUGA album. This time around, the soulful singer has taken the original 14 tracks present on the effort, delivering on two new additional outings, including the previously-released "Play Too Much" cut, featuring UMI and Dckwrth. That song is coupled with the solo outing of "Time Heals, Just Not Quick Enough." 

With this quick reminder of his SUGA outing, Kyle Dion continues to hold fast to his place among the class of R&B's torchbearers who have successfully maintained the genre's essence, while exceptionally bringing in contemporary elements that deliver on some of music's most captivating soundscapes. Get into SUGA (Deluxe) below.

 

