Kyle Dion Returns With Catchy R&B Tracks On 17-Track Album "Sassy"

R&B artist Kyle Dion has been putting in the work over the past few years and thanks to a fantastic effort in 2019 called Suga, he has been able to amass a sizeable fanbase. In 2021, Dion has been teasing his third album called Sassy which features singles like "Parmesan" and even "Placebo" which comes with a feature from none other than Ja Rule. On Friday, Sassy was released to the public and it contains 17 songs that feature Dion's signature R&B style.

The tracks are bouncy and bassy which makes for a fun listen that helps usher in the end of the summer. Dion's ability to create catchy songs is on full display here, and if you're a fan of this style of R&B, then definitely give the album a listen.

You can stream Sassy, below.

Tracklist:

1. No Rules

2. Parmesan

3. Fix Vision

4. I Could Be Your Girlfriend

5. Money

6. Purr (ft. Kari Faux)

7. Cookie

8. Fault Lines

9. Placebo

10. Comfortable

11. Kiss Me Back

12. Good Bye, Good Luck (Interlude)

13. Drip

14. Pink Mink

15. MAD (Interlude)

16. Bim

17. Appetite