Kyle Dion Puts His Ex On Ice With "Dead"

It's safe to say that Kyle Dion doesn't want that old thing back.

In his latest release, the first since he dropped off his full-length SUGA concept album earlier in the year, the crooner wants to lay a former love to rest on "Dead."

The track is attached to gory horror flick to commemorate the Halloween festivities that coincided with the song's release and finds Dion on the prowl for blood as he floats between falsettos of love gone wrong. Next up, you can catch Kyle Dion hitting the road alongside Xavier Omar on the singer's Hot Javi Tour, set for takeoff at the end of the month on November 29th in Atlanta.

Enjoy "Dead" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dead, the love is dead

Want you to worry 'bout you

And I'm gone worry 'bout me

Dead, the love is dead

No use in losing more sleep

Lets leave it resting in peace