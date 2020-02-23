Kyle Dion Joined By Duckwrth & UMI On "Play Too Much"

Kyle Dion is prepping the arrival of the deluxe reissue of his critically-acclaimed SUGA album. Set for a February 28th release, the project is preceded by a new collaboration between the crooner and fellow artists Duckwrth and UMI. Per usual, listeners can look forward to retro-contemporary backdrops as Dion's falsetto deliveries frame the work that is "Play Too Much."

“Duckwrth and I have been friends for a while and have been wanting to make a record together. Once we had 'Play Too Much' done we knew that UMI’s voice would bring the sweet touch that we needed on this record,” explains Kyle Dion of the new track. “I love these two so much and I am happy I get to make music with my friends. This is my first collaboration feature situation that I’ve ever released so this one is very special to me.”

Happily enjoy "Play Too Much" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know it, I can be persuasive, little contemplative

This'll keep you waiting for sure

You know that's no understatement

But you're more than patient