Kyle Dion Delivers Groovy And Upbeat New Single "That Don't Mean A Thing"

Kyle Dion has carved out quite the lane for himself thanks to his groovy soul and R&B songs. His voice always amazes his fans, while his songs continue to provide catchy melodies and positive vibes. On his latest effort "That Don't Mean A Thing," Dion is able to bring everything his fans love him for, to the table.

When we listen to this song, we definitely imagine a sunny day in which there is a strong breeze along the beach and everything is just simple. Listening to this song in such a scenario would definitely prove to be an enjoyable experience, so give this track a listen and give us your thoughts, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Money doesn't turn you on

You got a little one bedroom in Highland Park

Let me go to work on arrival

I know you really like it

Uh, you not private (No), you don't hide it (Yeah)

Make me drive all night, you don't get tired

And when I say that I'm about to break you off