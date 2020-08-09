mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kyle Dion Delivers Groovy And Upbeat New Single "That Don't Mean A Thing"

Alexander Cole
August 09, 2020 15:25
Image via Kyle Dion

That Don't Mean A Thing
Kyle Dion

Kyle Dion brings the summer weather vibes with his latest single.


Kyle Dion has carved out quite the lane for himself thanks to his groovy soul and R&B songs. His voice always amazes his fans, while his songs continue to provide catchy melodies and positive vibes. On his latest effort "That Don't Mean A Thing," Dion is able to bring everything his fans love him for, to the table.

When we listen to this song, we definitely imagine a sunny day in which there is a strong breeze along the beach and everything is just simple. Listening to this song in such a scenario would definitely prove to be an enjoyable experience, so give this track a listen and give us your thoughts, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Money doesn't turn you on
You got a little one bedroom in Highland Park
Let me go to work on arrival
I know you really like it
Uh, you not private (No), you don't hide it (Yeah)
Make me drive all night, you don't get tired
And when I say that I'm about to break you off

 

