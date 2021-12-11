KYLE Delivers New Feel-Good Single, “Perfect”

In his usual style, KYLE has returned with an feel-good track to held you deal with tomorrow’s Sunday scaries. The song, called “Perfect” finds the California native singing and rapping about a new love interest who’s caught his attention over upbeat production.

“Perfect” follows the recording artist’s announcement that he’ll be releasing his upcoming album, It’s Not So Bad on January 28th as an NFT. “Instead of splitting the royalties with the label, I’ll be selling this project as an NFT to give an opportunity for my fans to own this project with me,” he revealed in his announcement.

“We’re in this together. Forever & Ever,” the “iSpy” artist said. Starting in February of next year, KYLE will be headed out on tour alongside Col3trane and Leven Kali, beginning in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ending in Ventura, California, where he grew up.

Check out “Perfect” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look

I let you in on purpose (On purpose)

I guess that I deserve it (Deserve it)

A Fight Club like Tyler Durden (Durden)

You know that it hurts, hurts

You know that I'm probably hurtin' (I'm hurtin')

But girl I know for certain (For certain)

At the end of the day it's worth it (It's worth it)