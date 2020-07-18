mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kyle, Bryson Tiller, & Raphael Saadiq Head For "The Sun"

Karlton Jahmal
July 18, 2020 11:52
The Sun
Kyle Feat. Bryson Tiller & Raphael Saadiq

This song is a vibe.


"The Sun" is a calming, meditative track on Kyle's new project, See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!Featuring Bryson Tiller and Raphael Saadiq, "The Sun" blends R&B and soul peacefully to create a truly sensational song. Although the tracklisting says featuring Raphael Saadiq, we could not hear his vocals on the song. Regardless, Bryson Tiller's honey-sweet vocals intertwine nicely with this melody. 

"The Sun" features an instrumental that highlights a soothing guitar and a sample of what sounds like a woman saying "love you." It feels like you're floating when listening to this one. Kyle keeps the chorus simple and brief, and it works well with the vibes they are trying to give off here. This love song is perfect for both the Summer fling and the Winter bae. 

Quotable Lyrics
We in the soil, you just don't know, uh
The sun gone so this love won't grow
You hide tears, no you don't show
Let 'em out, just don't overflow
I'm lost and I don't know (Don't know)
How we got this way

