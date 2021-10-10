mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kyle Banks Drops Off New Single "Bogus" Ft. BlueBucksClan

Aron A.
October 10, 2021 13:12
Bogus
Kyle Banks Feat. BlueBucksClan

Kyle Banks & BlueBucksClan join forces on "Bogus."


Kyle Banks has been slowly unveiling new singles over the past few months in what appears to be the campaign for a brand new project. The bubbling Los Angeles rapper has been riding high off of the release of 2020's Green Light which found him offering a formal introduction to himself. In the past few weeks, he's unveiled the single, "Bad Bih," which served as his first drop of the year, and now, he's returned with a new collaboration with South Central's BlueBucksClan. 

The L.A. pairing served up their new track, "Bogus." Banks brings smooth R&B-fluenced vocals to the dreamy production before BlueBucksClan slide in on the second verse.

BlueBucksClan recently dropped off their single, "Come Again" in September.

Check out Kyle Banks' latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Know I gotta bust you down 'cause I'm supposed to
I do anything you want, just can't post you
You say you ain't trippin', why you stalkin' all my socials
I ain't want to fuck her, I just did it for the culture

Kyle Banks
Kyle Banks BlueBucksClan
