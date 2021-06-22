"iSpy" artist KYLE has announced that he's officially an independent artist, effectively ending his working relationship with Atlantic Recording Corporation. The Ventura-based artist will be releasing new music this week, sharing a message with his day-one fans that he's finally happy to be working on his art again.

"I have not felt like myself now for some time.. I felt like I was getting pulled in every direction and I had zero control of what means the most to me, my art. It is important to me that I give you all the best of me, and I couldn't do that without being free, so I'm happy to announce that as of today I am an INDEPENDENT ARTIST and a self-owned business," wrote KYLE on Instagram.



FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

"In the short term I'm turning down millions of dollars but I'm taking a risk and betting on what got me to where I am today.. myself and my fans," he added. "I'm starting to feel myself align.. It's been an amazing feeling recording these new records free from all restraints. My fans are about to get the artist they deserve from me.. I'm being unapologetically myself. Thank you to everyone who's stuck along for the journey and helped me get to this point."

Kicking off this new chapter, KYLE will be releasing his new single "Love Me Like You Say You Love Me" on Friday. Will you be tuning in to hear the artist's new music?

Read through his full post below.