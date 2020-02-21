mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KYLE Aims For A Summer Anthem With Rich The Kid & K Camp On 'YES!"

Alex Zidel
February 21, 2020 10:49
Super Duper Kyle is finally back with what will surely be a summer anthem in "YES!," which features Rich The Kid and K Camp.


Ventura rapper KYLE has a pretty strong habit of cranking out hits that will bring a wide grin to your face. Sitting comfortably as part of the "bubble-gum" rap lane, the mononymously-known recording artist has done it time and time again. As we wait for a new project from the happy-go-lucky character, KYLE has just let go of his most recent musical offering, dragging along Rich The Kid and K CAMP for the very cheery "YES!"

The track is handled evenly by the trio, who bounce ideas off of each other throughout the three-minutes of airtime. This is one of the first times we've heard KYLE in a while, which begs the question of whether a full-length project is finally on the way. "YES!" was released via independently popular., which operates through Atlantic.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn
Yesterday, the Bentley truck, today, the Lamb'
How the fuck they block the bitch like she was spam?
I done took my bitch to Bali for a tan
Bitch, I'm rich, I'm walkin' 'round with lot of cash

