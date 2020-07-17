Kygo Brings Tina Turner Out Of Retirement With Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With I"

Kygo and Tina Turner are bringing us all the way back to 1984—back when she was one of the biggest superstars on the planet and he wasn't even born yet—by collaborating on a remake of one of the music icon's biggest hits, "What's Love Got To Do With It." While the legendary Ms. Turner, who turned 80 last year, has essentially been retired for over a decade following her 50th Anniversary Tour in '08/'09, her impact on the industry lives on.

“I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to," said Kygo. "‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all-time favourite songs so to have a chance to rework it has been a very special moment in my career. I love working around timeless vocals and although it’s challenging to preserve elements of the original track and adding my own touch, I’m extremely happy with how it turned out!”

Along with the remix comes some new visuals, which star actors Laura Harrier and Charles Michael Davis playing star-crossed lovers. Check out the reimagined version of "What's Love Got To Do With It" below and tell us what you think of this modern twist on an 80s classic.

Quotable Lyrics

It may seem to you that I'm acting confused

When you're close to me

If I tend to look dazed I've read it someplace

I've got cause to be