mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kygo & Whitney Houston Team Up For Posthumous Track, "Higher Love"

Alexander Cole
June 28, 2019 09:59
381 Views
21
2
Image via RCA RecordsImage via RCA Records
Image via RCA Records

Higher Love
Kygo Feat. Whitney Houston

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The song is a cover of Steve Winwood's 1986 classic.


Whitney Houston unfortunately past away back in 2012 and unlike many deceased artists, there hasn't been any posthumous music released from her estate. Well, that's all changed as DJ Kygo was tasked with turning one of her old recordings into the new track which was released today. The song is called "Higher Love" and is a cover of Steve Winwood's 1986 song of the same name. 

Houston's estate took the recording from the late 80s and gave it to Kygo who explained how excited he was to be given such a great opportunity. I was honored when the Whitney Houston estate reached out and presented me with the opportunity to work with one of the greatest female vocalists of all time," Kygo explained. "I reworked the song from scratch and am really happy with how it turned out!”

The song will be performed for the first time ever on Sunday, June 30th in New York at PrideFestival Utopia.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think about it, there must be higher love
Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above
Without it, life is a wasted time
Look inside your heart, I'll look inside mine

Kygo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  2
  381
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kygo Whitney Houston whitney houston Higher Love new music Music cover song steve winwood cover track posthumous
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kygo & Whitney Houston Team Up For Posthumous Track, "Higher Love"
21
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject