Kygo & Whitney Houston Team Up For Posthumous Track, "Higher Love"

Whitney Houston unfortunately past away back in 2012 and unlike many deceased artists, there hasn't been any posthumous music released from her estate. Well, that's all changed as DJ Kygo was tasked with turning one of her old recordings into the new track which was released today. The song is called "Higher Love" and is a cover of Steve Winwood's 1986 song of the same name.

Houston's estate took the recording from the late 80s and gave it to Kygo who explained how excited he was to be given such a great opportunity. “I was honored when the Whitney Houston estate reached out and presented me with the opportunity to work with one of the greatest female vocalists of all time," Kygo explained. "I reworked the song from scratch and am really happy with how it turned out!”

The song will be performed for the first time ever on Sunday, June 30th in New York at PrideFestival Utopia.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think about it, there must be higher love

Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above

Without it, life is a wasted time

Look inside your heart, I'll look inside mine