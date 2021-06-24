If you're ever looking for a place to discuss and debate hip-hop with fellow like-minded individuals, KXNG Crooked's Twitter page has become quite the community for hip-hop connoisseurs. With a new rap conversation sparked daily, it's not uncommon to see Crook offering his own perspectives on the game, as well as putting forth topics to be unpacked by his followers.

Today, Crook found himself reflecting on one of his many unrequited desires. "I really want Dr. Dre to produce an entire album for a woman who raps," he tweeted, and before long, fans were in his comments reflecting on the possibility. It didn't take long before The Lady Of Rage and Eve were brought into the mix, both of whom worked with Dre throughout the years. And lest we forget about Ms. Roq, who stole the show on 2001 tracks like "Let's Get High" and "Murder Ink."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though Dre never ended up producing a Rage album due to his split from Death Row, one has to wonder if his involvement would have elevated her status on a commercial level. Lord knows she was already a lyrical force to be reckoned with. In Eve's case, she did briefly sign with Aftermath, though she was ultimately dropped before Dre could put in serious work on her album. Still, the pair did end up making a few classic tunes together, including "That's What It Is," "What," "Satisfaction," and "Let Me Blow Ya Mind."

While Crook's wish is ultimately a big hypothetical, it did ultimately lead to an interesting reveal. When one follower implied that Dre hasn't been active in the lab, Crook retorted with a bombshell. "I walked in his studio and saw 146 songs on a big ass list," he teases, a surefire sign that an album is almost certainly in the works. And who knows -- perhaps a few of those tracks will feature a woman who raps, a potential signee for a new era of Aftermath.