KXNG Crooked Takes It Back With "You Busta"

As we inch towards the end of 2019, you gotta reconsider who had the most impressive run of the year if KXNG Crooked isn't at the top of that list. As part of The Weeklys series, the rapper came through every single week with a brand new track whether it be a freestyle or an actual single of sorts. Even though we only have two Fridays left in the year, KXNG Crooked came through a little earlier with his new track, "You Busta." Flipping Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See," the rapper does what he does best and shreds through the track.

The new song comes a week after he and Bronze Nazareth released their joint project, Gravitas including features from Snoop Dogg, RZA, Ghostface and more.

Quotable Lyrics

I turn your Mount Rushmore to a volcano

Flow hotter than lava, you nada but it's all bueno

Y'all actors like John Stamos and Clark Gable

The dark angel with a COB flag singing the Star Spangled