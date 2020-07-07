If you've been on the internet today, which clearly you have, you know that there is a resurgence in beef between Pusha T and Drake, thanks to a leaked Pusha T verse from Pop Smoke's unreleased deluxe edition of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon album. We first reported on the alleged diss to Drake last week, however the song also features Gunna and Young Thug, and it appears that Thugger just found out about the diss.

After Thug spoke out publicly about appearing on a song that furthered the Pusha-Drake beef, revealing he does not condone it, Pusha T responded. The rapper revealed quite a bit in a series of loaded IG stories, where he basically insinuated (or rather, flat out said), that Drake (whom he refers to lowkey simply as "he") actually reached out to the label and execs to have the verse removed. "NOBODY knew what the verse was abt. The label heads that stopped it didn't even know. They only ASSUME because HE TOLD them!," Pusha said, continuing "And if HE'LL TELL record executives abt rap verses, God only knows what else HE'LL TELL! I don't deal in Police Work, Police Rappers, or Police N***as."

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Well, now that this drama is all of the talk of the web, KXNG Crooked has offered his insight from working in the rap industry on how these things actually happen more often than we might think. According to the former Slaughterhouse rapper, "mainstream rappers" have been making calls to labels to have verses removed "since forever." It's even happened to Crook himself.

"Mainstream rappers been making calls to get verses removed since forever.. Happened to me a few times back in the day.. Negus tryna block greatness.. HA!," he started.

He went on to deliver a bit of wisdom, including a quote from the 48 Laws of Power, a book written by Robert Greene, writing: "Many “underground” rappers if given the opportunity will tear a mainstream rappers head off on a joint leading to their verses being removed... “Never outshine the master” -48 Laws of Power."

He continued, "they made my come up rough! Lol had to ease off the gas pedal when I did songs with famous rappers Ahahaha"

Check out his tweets below. If you missed it, you should read our in-depth interview with Crook and Joell Ortiz about their recent joint effort, as well as a ton of Shady and Slaughterhouse history, here.