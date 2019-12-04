mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KXNG Crooked Slides Through With "The Weeklys Vol. 5"

Aron A.
December 03, 2019 20:58
The Weeklys Vol. 5
KXNG CROOKED

The final volume of the year.


KXNG Crooked is not one to mess with on the mic and he proved it every week with The Weeklys. Each week, he'd take a familiar sample, flip it and turn it into something of his own. As we approach the end of the year, the West Coast giant came through with his compilation, The Weeklys Vol. The latest compilation includes seven tracks from the past few weeks including "I Think I'm Big Syke" and "Listen Boy" which arrived just last week.

Although he's continued to flood the streets with music since the top of the year, he isn't done yet. On December 13th, the rapper will be unveiling his new project with Wu-Tang Clan affiliate, Bronze Nazareth, titled, Gravitas. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

