KXNG Crooked's Twitter page is among the best sources for hip-hop discussions with fellow "rap connoisseurs," and while topics are generally well-rounded, many fans are especially keen on his Eminem takes. Unsurprising, given his friendship with the legendary emcee, which culminated in collaborations like "I Will" and interviews on "Crook's Corner."

Today, Crook took a moment to share his top ten favorite Eminem songs of all time, a list that included a few intriguing selections from some of his recent albums. It should be noted that he did not specify whether or not the songs were listed in order, but we're looking at:

The Way I Am

Til I Collapse

Stan

Nail In The Coffin

Bad Meets Evil

I Just Don’t Give A Fuck

Lose Yourself

No Regrets

Bitch Please II

Not Alike

Honorable mentions - Cleaning Out My Closet - You Gon Learn



As you can see, Crook's top Em tracks include three Marshall Mathers LP cuts, one Eminem Show cut (and one honorable mention), one Benzino diss track, one Kamikaze track, one Music To Be Murdered By track (and one honorable mention), one 8 Mile track, and two Slim Shady LP tracks.

Shortly afterward, he pledged to keep the ranking process alive, confirming that he'd be doing Slaughterhouse, JAY-Z, 2Pac, and himself in the immediate future. At the time of this writing, Crook hasn't yet gotten to his JAY, Pac, and personal list -- though he did come through with his top fifteen favorite Slaughterhouse joints. They are, in no particular order:

Hammer Dance

Microphone

Move On

Goodbye

Truth or Truth

Cut You Loose

Offshore

Raindrops

I Ain’t Bullshittin

The Warriors

Our House

Cuckoo

Interlude

Beamer Benz Bentley

Lyrical Murderers

HM-The Illest, Onslaught, Chopping Block

It would certainly be interesting to see his Slaughterhouse groupmates follow suit with their own personal favorites, as it might provide insight into the dynamics and preferences of the once-mighty lyrical quartet. Be sure to discuss Crook's lists in the comments below, and look for him to continue the rap discussion over at his Twitter page, a must-follow for anybody interesting in talking and debating hip-hip culture. What do you think of his favorite Em and Slaughterhouse tracks?