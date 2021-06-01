KXNG Crooked is at the top of his game, and many fans have been excited to see what the formidable lyricist brings to the table for his next solo album. Given his place in Eminem's inner circle, we've been treated to several recent collaborations in Music To Be Murdered By standout "I Will," the Family Bviness anthems "Skip This Ad" and "Liquor Store Church," and Crook's own "Hot Sauce."

Not only do the pair hold each other's craftmanship in high esteem, but they've also developed solid creative chemistry. So much so that Crook continuously finds himself fielding questions about potential Slim Shady collaborations, with one such question sparking a particularly intriguing answer.

Image via Artist

Upon being asked whether or not he and Eminem will connect on Crook's next album, the Slaughterhouse emcee opted to have a bit of fun, keeping fans guessing with well-placed [zipped-lips] emoji. While that doesn't necessarily mean anything concrete, it wouldn't be the first time Crook has teased a new release from Em, having taken a similar stance when rumors of a Music To Be Murdered By 2 began circulating.

Perhaps it's enough to conclude that a Slim Shady and KXNG Crooked duet where both spit equally lengthy verses a la "The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady" -- something that hasn't happened as of this moment -- is in the works. On the other hand, it's also possible that Crook has no plans to connect with Em on his upcoming album, and has simply opted to keep it vague for the time being.

Either way, it's enough to keep the speculation rolling, and we look forward to seeing what Crook has been cooking up, with or without Eminem. Check out his message below, and be sure to give him a follow if you consider yourself to be a rap connoisseur.