KXNG Crooked Is Back With "Jewelry Business"

Aron A.
June 08, 2019 11:13
Jewelry Business
KXNG CROOKED

KXNG Crooked is back with his latest effort in his Hip Hop Weekly series.


KXNG Crooked's one of the most underrated rappers from the West Coast, especially when it comes to lyricism. Since the top of the year, he's been blessing fans with new music on a weekly basis -- and hasn't skipped a week yet -- for his revived Hip Hop Weekly series. Over some of the hardest beats in hip-hop's history, KXNG Crooked comes through and turns them into his own monster. This week, he takes on a classic record as he exercises he's lyrical muscle.

Over Lil Troy's classic record "I Wanna Be A Baller," KXNG Crooked delivers his latest in the Weeklys, "Jewelry Business." The rapper takes on the instrumental to do some personal reflecting on his regrets and current issues he's facing. "Ramen noodles for dinner, I made my great escape/ Still got problems, I'm prayin' over a plate of steak," he rhymes on the track.

It's another dope effort from Crooked. Peep his latest drop below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Six in the chamber like gang bangers in '88
They want to take what I make, I'm holdin' major weight
Nobody's illa, Nobody is realer
Give it to you raw, no filler

KXNG CROOKED
