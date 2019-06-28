KXNG Crooked Has "Soul" For Days On New Weekly Joint

KXNG Crooked has been killing it in 2019. Not only has the man brought Crook's Corner series to a wider audience, but he's also been consistently active on the musical front. Up to now, Crook has delivered twenty-six new drops, culminating in today's arrival of "Soul." As of now, the song remains Bandcamp Exclusive, and it's unlikely whether Crook will open the door for further streaming. In any case, the song remains another solid installment in the series, so be sure to support the movement.

This time finds Crooked tackling a flip of “Late Nights & Heartbreak" by Hannah Williams and The Affirmation (as pointed out by 2DopeBoyz), which you'll likely recognize from Jay-Z's most recent titular track. Over the appropriately soulful sample, Crook continues his trend of delivering sound lyrics, with lines like "I'm at the BET awards on the Blue Carpet, journalism I'm taking over a new market, the new Spartacus the gladiator's back." Have ya'll been enjoying the journey thus far?

Quotable Lyrics

I'm at the BET awards on the Blue Carpet,

Journalism I'm taking over a new market,

The new Spartacus the gladiator's back

Imagine hating that, the whole industry's infected

Imagine if Magic made a rap