KXNG Crooked Flips Classic 'Pac On "I Think I'm Big Syke"

If you're one of those people constantly complaining about the current state of hip-hop and missing "lyrical hip-hop," KXNG Crooked has been blessing you throughout the year with the return of his Hip-Hop Weeklys. Each week, he tackles a beat and flexes his lyrical prowess all over it. The rapper's pen is undoubtedly one of the sharpest in the game and it shows with every single drop.

This week, he came through with a tribute to Big Syke on "I Think I'm Big Syke." The rapper's new track flips 2Pac's "All Eyez On Me" while he goes in for three and a half minutes straight. It's another monstrous freestyle from KXNG Crooked.

With today's release marking the 43rd week in his series, we're excited to see what else he has in store for the remainder of the year.

Quotable Lyrics

These record labels gave me huge amount of checks

Then try to play me like I ain't used to cruise around with Teks

Pad number so when you try to recoup, you drop in debt

Put a crown on your head then a noose around your neck