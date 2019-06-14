mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KXNG Crooked Flips A Bad Meets Evil Classic On "Week 24"

Mitch Findlay
June 14, 2019 16:39
Week 24
KXNG CROOKED

KXNG Crooked comes through with another dose of weekly bars.


KXNG Crooked's flair for lyricism is well established at this point, so to spend time reflecting on his prowess feels futile. If you're reading this, you're likely familiar with the man's sheer mastery of bars. It's equally likely you're committed to the Weekly movement, which Crooked has been continuing for twenty-four weeks straight. On this one, the simply-titled "Week 24," Crook once again revisits his trend of flipping classic instrumentals, this time looking to a formative Bad Meets Evil joint.

Over a repurposed, Dizz-produced "Scary Movies" rework, Crook proves his wordplay is second to none; does the man have the strongest multis in the game? "Born bummy, the slums is a war-torn country," he spits, "cops are pigs with horns, them wild boars hunt me." Leave it to Crook to paint tried and true similies in an altogether different light. "I'm in the streets with the wolves, I'm outdoors comfy." How do you feel about this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Born bummy, the slums is a war-torn country,
Cops are pigs with horns, them wild boars hunt me
I'm in the streets with the wolves, I'm outdoors comfy

