KXNG Crooked Channels Spirit Of B.I.G. On "Shot Ya"

In an unexpected turn of events, KXNG Crooked found himself embroiled in an internet-wide Best Rapper Alive discussion, one propagated by several prominent media personalities. As a scholar of hip-hop history and esteemed lyricist in his own right, Crook appears to have found himself inspired by both the praise and the snubs alike. It's no secret that he can likely outrap your favorite rapper in an effortless fashion - possibly even in a state of slumber. Yet one emcee who would give Crook a run for his money on a technical level is the late legend, the Notorious B.I.G.

As such, Crook has decided to pay homage to Big's memory, taking to one of his most iconic beats, "Who Shot Ya?" Off the bat, Crook wastes little time in demolishing the track like only he can. "Fuck a list, I'm a Sith Lord," he spits. "The west without Crook is like the 'G-Thang' beat without the synth chord / like Eazy-E without a Six-Four, I know you feel me if ur-in poverty, piss poor." Check this one out, and sound off below - did Crook pay worthy homage to Biggie with this one?

