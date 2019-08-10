mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KXNG CROOKED Brings It Back To "Baggy Jeans Era"

Aron A.
August 10, 2019 16:11
KXNG Crooked is back at it again.


KXNG Crooked hasn't been slacking at all this year. The rapper brought back his Hip Hop Weeklys series where he drops a new freestyle every single week. He hasn't skipped a week thus far. In actuality, it gets kind of hard to keep up with how much he's putting out. But it's been a blessing to hear KXNG Crooked step up to the mic week after week and prove exactly why he's one of the most underrated rappers of all time. Each week, he comes through with bars over a beat that samples a hip-hop classic. This week, he samples Royce Da 5'9"'s "Boom" which was produced by DJ Premier. It's likely a nod to Royce who he previously worked with in Slaughterhouse

Peep KXNG Crooked's latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics
Everybody is food, for real, peace to Conway
When I look at a playlist, I'm just tryna see my entree
This rap shit is genuinely a menu to me
Step in the venue and then you will see
I continuously send 'em to sleep
Been in the streets, hit you with three
From the tip of the key, I don't give a fuck if you a G

KXNG CROOKED Hip-hop weeklys Royce Da 5'9" DJ Premiere
