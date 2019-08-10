KXNG CROOKED Brings It Back To "Baggy Jeans Era"

KXNG Crooked hasn't been slacking at all this year. The rapper brought back his Hip Hop Weeklys series where he drops a new freestyle every single week. He hasn't skipped a week thus far. In actuality, it gets kind of hard to keep up with how much he's putting out. But it's been a blessing to hear KXNG Crooked step up to the mic week after week and prove exactly why he's one of the most underrated rappers of all time. Each week, he comes through with bars over a beat that samples a hip-hop classic. This week, he samples Royce Da 5'9"'s "Boom" which was produced by DJ Premier. It's likely a nod to Royce who he previously worked with in Slaughterhouse.

Peep KXNG Crooked's latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody is food, for real, peace to Conway

When I look at a playlist, I'm just tryna see my entree

This rap shit is genuinely a menu to me

Step in the venue and then you will see

I continuously send 'em to sleep

Been in the streets, hit you with three

From the tip of the key, I don't give a fuck if you a G