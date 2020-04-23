One of the more interesting hip-hop developments to occur year is the budding creative partnership between Eminem and KXNG Crooked, with whom he recently collaborated with on Music To Be Murdered By highlight "I Will." While that marked their lone musical link-up, Em took a moment to chop it up with Crook on "Crook's Corner," an extensive interview that has since amassed over one million views. Since then, Crook has openly mused on the possibility of lacing a joint album with Slim, and while we're not getting that anytime soon, we will be getting another collaboration to tide us over.

Taking to Twitter, Crook revealed that his group Family Bvsiness would be dropping off a new single called "Skip This Ad," produced by none other than Eminem. While clearly more recognized for his prowess behind the mic, Em has amassed a strong production repertoire throughout his career, the best of which you can check out right here. As of now, the single appears to be dropping on May 15th -- it's unclear as to whether a full-length album will follow.

Check out the announcement below, and stay tuned for that Horseshoe Gang slash Slim Shady link-up. Who knows -- at this rate we might actually see Crook and Eminem get serious about taking their creative partnership to the next level. But that's a thought for another day.