KXNG Crooked sat down with Slaughterhouse-affiliate Royce Da 5'9 in Hip Hop DX's special Crook's Corner. The third edition of the online series involved an interesting conversation between the duo wherein Crooked and Royce discussed the legacy of Slaughterhouse and the meaning of the group's streak in the Hip Hop industry. Moreover, they brought forth topics surrounding Eminem. Precisely, Royce Da 5'9 chimed in on his relationship with Eminem which he mentions he enjoys collaborating and working with. Additionally, Royce spoke on Shady's prior beef with Machine Gun Kelly which we chronicled during its comical course. Royce commented on who he thought won the battle between Shady and MGK.

The rapper also took it as an opportunity to update fans on the inner workings of Bad Meets Evil 2 and his thoughts on who won between Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez. Other topics which were brought into the meaningful conversation involved ghostwriting in rap music and Royce Da 5'9's streak in the battle rap realm as well as if he would consider battle rapping. On the other hand, KXNG Crooked offered thoughtful input on the idea of subjectivity in art. A series of gems were dropped in this conversation, hence you may want to tune in for more.

