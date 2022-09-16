mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Blaze Through Joint Project "Harbor City Season One" Ft. AZ, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

Erika Marie
September 16, 2022 13:46
Harbor City Season One
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz

The Slaughterhouse pair continue their collaborative efforts with a new "audio drama series" project.


It's time for another round of tracks from Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked. The pair recently made waves with their The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse effort that didn't sit well with their former groupmates. The controversy involved Royce Da 5'9" and Joe Budden telling Oritz and Crook that they weren't huge fans of the release, resulting in an explosive Livestream moment.

The Slaughterhouse tension hasn't stopped Crook and Ortiz from moving forward with their latest joint project, Harbor City Season One, which arrived this New Music Friday (September 16). On Instagram, Ortiz described the record as an "audio drama series," and fans have already taken to social media to praise their bars.

It'll be interesting to see this unfold as a series. The project features AZ, Blakk Soul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeweliet, and Mrk Sx. Stream Harbor City Season One and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

  1. The Rookie's First Dead Body (Dialogue)
  2. Heat Wave
  3. Welcome To Harbor City
  4. Energy
  5. Drip Club
  6. Holy Water
  7. Vibrate Hugher ft. AZ
  8. Brooklyn
  9. BK LB Blend (Dialogue)
  10. Community Center
  11. Long Beach Blvd.
  12. Pawnshop Jewelry ft. Mrk Sx
  13. Officer Pirelli Schools the Rookie
  14. 911
  15. 1-800-Get-Hard (Commercial)
  16. Stop Playin with Kim (Dialogue)
  17. Don't Forget About Her ft. Blakk Soul
  18. Nahdeadassyo (Commercial)
  19. Dead Body
  20. Pirelli Doesn't Like Us! (Dialogue)
  21. Underground
  22. Ocean Terminal ft. Lin-Manuel Mirando & Jeweliet
  23. Game Over
  24. Who Shot Ya (Dialogue)
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz AZ Jeweliet Lin-Manuel Miranda MRK SX Blakk Soul
