KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Blaze Through Joint Project "Harbor City Season One" Ft. AZ, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

It's time for another round of tracks from Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked. The pair recently made waves with their The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse effort that didn't sit well with their former groupmates. The controversy involved Royce Da 5'9" and Joe Budden telling Oritz and Crook that they weren't huge fans of the release, resulting in an explosive Livestream moment.

The Slaughterhouse tension hasn't stopped Crook and Ortiz from moving forward with their latest joint project, Harbor City Season One, which arrived this New Music Friday (September 16). On Instagram, Ortiz described the record as an "audio drama series," and fans have already taken to social media to praise their bars.

It'll be interesting to see this unfold as a series. The project features AZ, Blakk Soul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeweliet, and Mrk Sx. Stream Harbor City Season One and let us know your thoughts.

