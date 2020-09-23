mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Are On Their Bully On "Hands Up"

Aron A.
September 22, 2020 20:33
264 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Hands Up (Outlaws)
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz are back at it again on "Hands Up (Outlaws)


The chemistry rarely gets better than what KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz display on wax. From their days with Slaughterhouse to embarking on their own solo careers, they've consistently been delivering some heavy heaters in recent times that prove they haven't lost their touch. In fact, their pens keep getting stronger and stronger with time.

Ahead of the release of the upcoming film, Welcome To The Sudden Death, KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz join forces for a brand new record for the film's soundtrack. "Hands Up (Outlaws)," produced by King Tech, is an energetic and aggressive banger that's emboldened by KNXG Crook and Joell Ortiz' ferocious delivery and menacing wordplay. 

This is far from the first collab from the pair this year. They recently linked up for the H.A.R.D project in late May.

Quotable Lyrics
Robin Hood but my big double barrel's my bow and arrow
Was a kid in holy clothes now it's holes up in your apparel, too
Blaow, and I move with a thorough crew 
Since the sandbox, we grew up sharin' a pair of shoes

KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  264
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Are On Their Bully On "Hands Up"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject