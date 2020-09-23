KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Are On Their Bully On "Hands Up"

The chemistry rarely gets better than what KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz display on wax. From their days with Slaughterhouse to embarking on their own solo careers, they've consistently been delivering some heavy heaters in recent times that prove they haven't lost their touch. In fact, their pens keep getting stronger and stronger with time.

Ahead of the release of the upcoming film, Welcome To The Sudden Death, KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz join forces for a brand new record for the film's soundtrack. "Hands Up (Outlaws)," produced by King Tech, is an energetic and aggressive banger that's emboldened by KNXG Crook and Joell Ortiz' ferocious delivery and menacing wordplay.

This is far from the first collab from the pair this year. They recently linked up for the H.A.R.D project in late May.

Quotable Lyrics

Robin Hood but my big double barrel's my bow and arrow

Was a kid in holy clothes now it's holes up in your apparel, too

Blaow, and I move with a thorough crew

Since the sandbox, we grew up sharin' a pair of shoes