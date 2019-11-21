KXNG Crooked & Bronze Nazareth Team Up For "I Can Still Remember"

KXNG Crooked and Bronze Nazareth are legends in their own right but now, they're teaming up for their forthcoming project, Gravitas. The duo have kept themselves busy with their own solo work but now, they unleash the first single off of the project titled, "I Can't Remember." Bronze brings a heavy and soulful sample-based production for Crooked to flex his lyrical prowess on.

“I could try to think of something deep to say about the album or I could think of something really fly to say about it, but the realest thing I can tell you is — just listen to it,” Crooked told HipHopDX. “It speaks for itself.”

Ghostface Killah, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Royce Da 5’9 and more are set to feature on the project. Gravitas drops on December 13th.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, lava lamps in my momma room

We used to walk by, smell the marijuana fumes

Lil n***as, young boys, we knew all the goons

Until puberty changed our voice like auto-tune