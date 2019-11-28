KXNG Crooked & Bronze Nazareth Join Forces On "Soul Drenched"

KXNG Crooked has steadily delivered new music every week as part of his Weeklys series. Although he didn't release a project, he did compile the freestyles into compilation projects. However, that doesn't mean that he isn't planning to drop a little something before the year ends. He previously announced that he and Bronze Nazareth are teaming up for their upcoming project, Gravitas with the song "I Can Still Remember." Now, he follows it up with "Soul Drenched." Nazareth lays down a soulful boom-bap beat for Crooked's uplifting bars. "Reached the type of heights only a mountain can respect/ I don't work in warehouses, I wear houses on my neck," he raps on the track.

KXNG Crooked and Bronze Nazareth's joint project, Gravitas arrives on December 13th.

Quotable Lyrics

You musically drop confetti

Paper thin shit, who the new Makaveli?

I know, up in heaven, my music be rockin' steady

Ever since Left Eye introduced me to Dr. Sebi