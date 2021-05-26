At the top of the month, an artist named Jamie Sun came forward with accusations that seem to be poised against Drake. According to Sun, his fiancé of eight years, singer Naomi Sharon, was invited to allegedly lend her vocals to Drake's anticipated Certified Lover Boy project, but during the sessions, something happened. Sun never explicitly revealed that Naomi and Drake had something going on, but he made it clear that his relationship with the singer was over.

Kwame Brown seemed to reference these rumors in a video he recently made where he mentioned Drake and that he would never let his woman interact with the Billboard Music Award Artist of the Decade alone.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"You look like one of them corny light-skinned n*ggas," said Brown said of one of his recent foes in the video clip. "N*gga, you lucky you got money. I told you, you should been a player like Drake, punk. Drake, if I ever see you in the same room with my old lady, n*gga, I know you got bodyguards, but I'm [fighting] yo ass. Just off the trim. I know what you tryin' to do. F*ck that sht n*gga. *laughs*"

As he continued to chuckle, Brown added, "I'm on yo ass!" He said men need to guard their women around Drizzy. "Salute to you. If you can do all that, gotdamn, boy." Check out Kwame Brown cracking a few jokes about Drake below.