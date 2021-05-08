Kuttem Reese Taps Lil Durk, Fredo Bang, Chief Keef & More For "Kutt Dat Boy"

Kuttem Reese made an explosive debut on the scene during the pandemic, cleverly using the extended period of isolation to his advantage. Reaching over 5 million video views and over 1 million streams in just a few months, Kuttem's talent truly speaks for itself. The Orlando rapper built a strong fanbase on Instagram and Youtube in just 7 months, earning co-signs and feature requests from

Upon listening to Kutt Day Boy, it's hard to believe Kuttem Reese is just a rookie to the rap game. "May 2021 is going to make it a year," said the newcomer in a recent profile. The confident delivery of his bars on the authentically street tape lets the world know he's here to stay. He taps other "voice of the streets" type rappers like Lil Durk, Chief Keef, Fredo Bang, Bobby Fishscale, and Slimelife Shawty to provide guest appearances on the track.

"Dig Yo Grave" serves as the proper introductory track, setting the tone for the subsequent street bangers that follow. "Bout It" with Fredo Bang is another standout moment from the project, a declaratory gritty cut featuring the two rappers showing their gangster. The previously released "No Statements" with Lil Durk is another highlight of the project.

Give Kutt Dat Boy a listen below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Dig Yo Grave

2. No Statements (feat. Lil Durk)

3. Bout It (feat. Fredo Bang)

4. Advantage

5. Be Here

6. Shot Caller (feat. Jackboy)

7. Boston

8. Elevation (feat. Slimelife Shawty)

9. All 10 (feat. Chief Keef)

10. Loss

11. Trap Hobby (feat. Bobby Fishscale)

12. Brand New

13. Truth Be Told (feat. Slimelife Shawty)

14. Da Greatest

15. 2021