Kuttem Reese Brings The Energy On Fast-Paced Single "Stepping By My Lonely"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2021 10:47
Image via Kuttem Reese

Kuttem Reese returns with some of his signature energy on "Stepping By My Lonely"


Kuttem Reese has been putting in work ever since dropping his very first single back in 2020. The Orlando, Florida artist has been making quite the impression on fans, and he has even been able to get collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the world. For instance, Reese teamed up with the likes of Lil Durk, Chief Keef, and Fredo Bang just a few months ago on the song "Kutt Dat Boy." Now, the artist has returned with a new song called "Stepping By My Lonely" which brings even more energy to the table.

Throughout the song, we get a fast-paced instrumental filled with rattling hi-hats and synths that call for the artist to match the blistering tempo. Reese does a great job keeping up with the beat as he offers fast and energetic flows that will immediately have you wanting to rush to the gym. The lyrics are violent and braggadocios, although it's an energy that goes well with the production.

You can check out this brand new song, below.

