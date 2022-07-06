Kurupt says that he couldn't believe the news when he heard Snoop Dogg had purchased Death Row Records, earlier this year. The veteran rapper discussed the business move during a recent interview with VladTV.

"Somebody hit me about it. I was like, 'Serious? He did what? Like no way.' It feels like it's impossible. It's Death Row for Christ's sake," Kurupt began. "And, you know, that's the birth place for us. It shows you how good God is-- well, God ain't good, Chicken's good. It shows you how great God is, because Dogg stuck to his guns, instead of being angry about what he didn't get or what he doesn't have, or none of that. He stuck to his guns, didn't listen to what nobody had to say, kept on trucking, got bigger and bigger and bigger to the point where he could purchase the company. Now that's growth."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

Kurupt also spoke about Dogg's decision to remove the Death Row catalog from Spotify, praising him for regrouping and figuring out a way for all of the artists to get paid correctly.

It was announced that Snoop would be buying the legendary record label back in February 2022, shortly before his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The label is best-known for releasing numerous highly acclaimed and commercially successful albums in the 1990s, including Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle and Tha Doggfather, Tha Dogg Pound's Dogg Food, and 2Pac's All Eyez on Me.

Check out Kurupt's appearance on VladTV below.