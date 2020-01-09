Kurupt Grabbed MC Ren, Xzibit & Nate Dogg For West Coast Anthem "The Hardest Muthafuc*as"

The west coast has been a creative haven since NWA first seized the spotlight in the late eighties. And while many legendary rappers have emerged to carry on the tradition, few go as uncelebrated as Death Row veteran Kurupt. A dexterous lyricist with countless classic tracks under his built, Kurupt Young Gotti previously delivered the most mainstream release of his career with Space Boogie: Smoke Oddessey, appropriately released in 2001. While the album featured a variety of different sounds, some more successful than others, "The Hardest Mutha Fuckas" stood out like a boot to the face.

For one, it brought heavy hitters MC Ren (a key member of the aforementioned NWA), Xzibit, and Nate Dogg into the fold. Second, it featured an insane instrumental from Fred Wreck, a menacing guitar-driven arrangement that simmers with tension. And third, each contributing party lays down badass verses, with Xzibit in particular emerging as the standout; lest we forget X's early millennium run, which found him coming off the success of Restless and Man Vs. Machine. This Throwback Thursday, check out this underrated West Coast anthem, and show some love to the DPG.

Quotable Lyrics

So what you know about this West Coast monopoly

Enough animosity, to tear down democracy

Anarchy, you wanna analyze and copy me

But muthafuck that stay off my god damn property

Xzibit burn a couple ounces of that broccoli

Step into the function make the crowd bounce properly

Yeah I know about your little shit talkin mockery

Tryin to see and pour 6 feet of gravel on top of me