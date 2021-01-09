Hip hop legend Kurtis Blow says he has recovered from undergoing a successful heart transplant surgery. The Roots star Questlove shared the news on social media with a video of Blow dancing.

“Thank God The King Of Rap Is Home!” he captioned the clip on Instagram, which features Blow's classic song, “The Breaks.” “(Brother @KurtisBlow celebrating a successful heart transplant leaving the hospital in fine health).”

On Twitter, Blow responded to a fan explaining the situation: "Yes I have received a healthy heart - my donor was 34 - and God is still in the miracle business- thank you everyone for your prayers!!!!"

Blow has dealt with health concerns regarding his heart in the past. In 2019, the iconic rapper was hospitalized and underwent emergency open-heart surgery. He also suffered a heart attack in 2016. Blow, 61, was one of the first rappers to ever see commercial success.

Despite only recently getting out of the hospital, Blow already says he is working on a new project with DJ Kool Herc.

“I just talked to the father of hip hop DJ Kool Herc – big plans for 2021 and beyond – the King and the father together – Stay tuned!!!” he teased on Twitter. “More miracles to come!!!”

