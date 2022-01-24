Kurtis Blow, legendary rapper and New York native, praised Cardi B for offering to cover the funeral costs for victims of the recent fire in the Bronx. Blow discussed the incident during a Zoom meeting on Thursday, which was published by HipHopDX.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Whodini’s Grandmaster Dee, and several other rappers were present.



Chance Yeh / Getty Images

“This was a sudden event that happened, so this is why we had to stand up and come together at the last minute,” Blow said. “We want to give to these families that have been affected by this fire, mostly people of color, Black and brown people, that are affected. So, we wanted to come by and show our support by way of donations.

He went on to praise Cardi, who hails from the Bronx, as well as NY governor Kathy Hochul: “Now I have heard that Cardi B came forward and she has promised to pay for the funerals of the people who passed away, which is incredible. God bless her heart. We love you Cardi B. We thank you for your involvement. Our new governor Kathy Hochul has vowed to put up $2 million to give to the families that were traumatized by the fire. Those are good, good blessings and miracles that came about within the last 48 hours.”

The fire killed 17 people, 8 of whom were children, at Twin Parks North West, Site 4 in the Bronx. Additionally, forty-four people were injured. The cause of the fire was determined to be a defective space heater.

