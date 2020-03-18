It's been a scary time, and hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow knows that better than many. The pioneer was recently rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, his second in as many years. This time, Blow was facing complications from a ruptured spleen and went to the ER at his wife's behest. As it turns out, his decision to take fast action ultimately saved his life.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

A week removed from the surgery itself, Blow took to Instagram to open up about his near-death experience. "Last week I had another emergency surgery," he begins. "My spleen was bleeding into my stomach. I went to the ER just in time because my wife made me go. I wanted to go in the morning. The surgeon said I was lucky to make in time. They took out my spleen and saved my life."

"My spleen had splattered and I was bleeding internally," he continues. "I am in recovery now and I thank God for the great physician and Dr Jamali. The great surgeon Dr Schriver and all the nurses and assistants at West Hills Hospital. Thanks to my wife and fam for all your prayers. Thank God for still another chance. 7 operations. A Cat with 9 lives -Amen!!!!"

Though it would appear he's in the process of making a full recovery, the unfortunate fact remains that Blow has been fighting his share of battles with health complications. We can only hope the legendary hip-hop founding father gets the rest he needs. Thoughts and prayers to Mr. Kurtis Blow.