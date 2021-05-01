Kurt Cobain is one of the most legendary artists of all time and his output with Nirvana will always stand the test of time. The Grunge rock pioneer is someone that made a huge impact on the music world in just a short amount of time which means it is no surprise that fans are always looking for some vintage Cobain archives. Luckily, for all of the collectors out there, photographer Jesse Frohman is about to unleash 104 Cobain photos onto the marketplace, via NFT.

Frohman conducted Cobain's last ever photoshoot which is now referred to as "The Last Session." Frohman has sold these photos before although this is the first time he has gone the crypto route. All 104 photos are included in the single NFT and as it stands, the images are being sold for over $75,000 which amounts to over 27 ETH.

For those who are unaware, an NFT is a Non-Fungible Token. Essentially, it allows you to own pieces of art using Blockchain technology. While many have made lots of money from it, there are still quite a few skeptics out there, especially when you consider how most of the pieces being sold can be consumed without having to spend a single dime. This ultimately brings into question whether or not these items actually have any value.

Regardless, Frohman is set to make a lot off of the sale and if you're a Cobain fan, this could be your chance to get a significant piece of history.

