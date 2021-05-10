The death of Kurt Cobain has been riddled with conspiracy theories, even after his death was ruled a suicide. Though his legacy continues to live on 25 years after his passing, there are still many who believe that the Nirvana frontman's demise was the result of a murder.



Joe Hughes/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Last week, the FBI released files relating to the death of Kurt Cobain which appear to address conspiracy theories that he was murdered, per Rolling Stone. The 10-page article largely consists of the FBI communications with writers who are inquiring that the federal agency intervene and re-open the case. Some of the communications go as far back as '97 -- 3 years after Cobain's death. Others as recent as 2007.

"I only wish to receive justice for and others who loved this man as much as I did. This man was Kurt Cobain, belonging to a band called Nirvana, and it was originally thought and still accepted as the truth that he committed suicide," one of the letters read from 2007. "There has since been evidence found that he was killed and didn’t commit suicide as originally thought.”

Other letters called the suicide ruling a "rush to judgment."

In response to many of these letters, the FBI explained that they could not get involved unless a federal law was broken. "We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide. However, most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state and local authorities," responded a member of the FBI. "Based on the information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI."

[Via]