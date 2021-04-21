mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kur Tackles Drake's "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" On New Track

Aron A.
April 21, 2021 16:52
Lemon Pepper Freestyle
Kur

Kur is back with a new freestyle over Drake and Rick Ross's latest collaboration.


It's been nearly two months since Drake came out of hiding to release his EP, Scary Hours II. The project offers a quick taste of what to expect from Certified Lover Boy but it was his collaboration with Rick Ross on "Lemon Pepper Wings" that many still go back to. The airy vocal sample offers room for Drake to vent his heart away but the track quickly became everyone's favorite beat to rap over.

Kur is the latest rapper to serve up a freestyle over Drake's latest record. Following his "Beat Box" freestyle, Kur tackles the production with hunger in his voice as he details the reality that he lives in. It's another exhibit of his strong lyrical abilities and tight flows that fans fell in love with the Philly MC.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I fell out with some of my boys along the mission
My sneaks Christian when it was just Vans I was gettin'
Now I eat different, walked out Katana's, the lamb was hittin'
I'm still givin' off what I started, no hand was given 

