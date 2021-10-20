mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kur Makes Dream Chasers Debut With "Let's Talk"

Aron A.
October 20, 2021 13:06
Kur makes his official debut on Meek Mill's Dream Chaser's imprint with his latest single, "Let's Talk."


Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Expensive Pain, though in the years since dropping Championships, he's been putting more work towards establishing the Dream Chasers empire. After partnering with Roc Nation to launch the label, he's now bringing more artists to the forefront including Kur. The Philly rapper inked a deal with Dream Chasers/Roc Nation/Republic in April and today, he's made his official debut on the label with "Let's Talk." The rapper's ferocious flow takes center stage as his competitive lyricism takes the lead. 

Kur's latest single marks his first official single of the year, though he's delivered a slew of freestyles since inking his deal with Meek Mill.

Check out the latest from Kur below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as be lettin' the pain hit 'em, they end up losin' they mind
Me and crew takin' these pain killers, we just took two at a time
N***as, they spray at the wheel, they hittin' whoever if you in the ride

Kur
