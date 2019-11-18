Kur Comes Through WIth "Spare Me"Album

Earlier this year, Philly-bred rapper Kur shared his Shakur studio album. Now, in a strong highlight of the emcee's work ethic, he's returned to drop off his latest Spare Me project. This time around, the effort lasts for 10 total tracks and finds Kur riding solo. Over time, Kur has gradually laid claim as Philly's brightest rising stars as he carves out a lane dictated by a strong gift with the pen.

"The rap game comes on a lot of shit," he previously told AllHipHop. "I mean like it is some good, you get a lot of light, but it comes with a lot of shit you know. People don't really see that so it's like as much as you sacrifice and to give up now would be crazy. That's what really inspires from day to day to get up off my ass. I got a homie that’s locked up and if I give up, how's it gonna be for him? You know what I mean? That’s why I do what I do."

Listen to Spare Me below.