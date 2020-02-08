Kumail Nanjiani's father is extremely proud of his son-- perhaps too proud.

While visiting home, Nanjiani posted a picture of a pair of a custom pair of socks his dad owns that display his son's shirtless body. Over the image appear the words, "I am his Dad." “Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks,” Nanjiani wrote in the tweet, as noted by Entertainment Weekly.

Nanjiani is fit for a reason. Landing a role in Marvel's The Eternals, the comedic actor wanted to get into superhero shape and did so successfully. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Nanjiani wrote when originally posting the picture from the socks.

He added, “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s The Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

The Eternals is set to premiere in November 2020.