Details surrounding Marvel's The Eternals are scarce, but Kumail Nanjiani says the film "doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies."

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, as noted by Complex, Nanjiani spoke about The Eternals.

"It's really, really an epic," Nanjiani said. “And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story, but in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies. And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies."

"I love superhero movies, but beyond that, this is exactly the type of movie that I love,” he admitted. "If someone would say, ‘All right, what kind of movie do you want to watch? What are the things that’s going to have?’ I would say all these things. And that’s what this movie is. It really spans thousands and thousands of years. And the story is just so big and so epic. And I don’t mean epic in the internet way, I mean epic in the old-school way…It doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies."

The Eternals is scheduled to release on November 6th, 2020.

