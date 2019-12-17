When he got cast in a Marvel movie, Kumail Nanjiani knew that he would need to get in the gym and seriously work on his fitness. You don't just become a super-hero without superhuman abilities and an out-of-this-world physique. After all, ain't nobody wanna watch an obese Spider-Man flying through the air and struggling to catch his breath trying to save people. Marvel's The Eternals is set for release next year and, already, it's getting tons of hype from fans and critics alike. One of the stars of the film recently revealed that he got in serious shape for the role, flaunting his new body and surprising everyone with his toned stomach and muscular bod.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani got everybody shook when he showed off his gains for the internet, telling everybody that he never expected to look so good ever in his life. "I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," wrote the actor on social media. "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

The photo has garnered over 200K likes on Instagram, including recognition from The Rock, Dave Bautista, and other stars. Big ups to Kumail for levelling up on his fitness!