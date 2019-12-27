Cardi B has been sharing a lot of content during these holidays. The rapper and her family are having a blast exchanging gifts, sharing precious moments and buying new homes. Yes, you've read that correctly. Not long ago, we reported on Cardi B & Offset dropping a bag on a brand new home. And it is actually much more than a home, it is more like a mega-mansion from the looks of it. On Christmas Eve, Cardi & Offset closed on their first house together, both of which took to social media to show off. Several clips of the home were shared on Christmas Eve, moreover showing that the couple's pockets are fully stacked. Clearly all is well with the Cephus.

And in most recent updates, Cardi has just shared an adorable photo of her baby girl, Kulture. Interestingly, the picture captures the striking resemblance between Cardi and her child. As she appears to be quite distracted and looking away, Kulture is sporting a Santa Claus suit altogether complete with a pin-up do and black headband. The caption tied to the image read the following: "I love my baby soooo much ❤️An unexplainable love." It is always nice to see such wonderful moments between a parent and their child. Happy Holidays to the Cephus.