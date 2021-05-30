K$upreme Teams Up With Evil Gianie For New Project, "Surf Da World"

K$upreme has returned with his first project in two years. Surf Da World sees the Atlantic Records artist collaborating with his longtime friend, Evil Gianie for 10 new tracks.

The highly anticipated project highlights a new level with versatility for the rapper, featuring a more melodic style on many of the tracks. K$upreme described the mixtape as “car ride, feel good music that’s going to motivate you.”

K$upreme's last project, Caught Fire, dropped back in 2019. The album was largely produced by ChaseTheMoney.

Check out Surf Da World down below.

Tracklist:

1. 2k21

2. Ice Cube

3. Hobby

4. Move

5. Myself (feat. Slime Sito)

6. Chain go Bling

7. mode

8. Speedin

9. White Neighbors

10. Cold Play