K$upreme Drops Off His Latest Project "Sorry 4 Da Flex 2"

It's been a few months since we heard new music from K$upreme. The rapper blessed fans with his track, "16'" with Soulja Boy a few months back but he's been relatively quiet since then. Even though he had fans waiting for a bit for some new music, he made it worth it. The rapper came through with his project, Sorry 4 Da Flex 2.

Strapped up with six new songs, K$upreme blessed his fans with his latest project this week. The project serves as a sequel to Sorry 4 Da Flex that he released last year. His latest project is short and only features Slimesito who appears on "Rasta." The project also includes freestyles over classic records such as "Still Tippin."

Make sure you check out K$Upreme's new project below.