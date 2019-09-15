K$upreme Drops New Track "Caught Fire" With ChaseTheMoney

If you hold out through the unfunny introduction that takes up forty percent of the song, K$upreme and ChaseTheMoney’s new track “Caught Fire” is a decent listen. K$upreme’s flow is basic and the song has one of ChaseTheMoney’s more uninteresting beats; however, the songwriting is on point. With lines like, “My big homie trappin' like he on The Wire/Eyes real low like a n***a from China,” laughs can be found throughout. The issue is that these laughs are like mining for gold; most of what surrounds the nuggets is useless.

K$urpeme’s languorous flow builds up two-thirds of the way into the track and presents an interesting change. When he hits the lines, “My shooter, he keep a SIG, he got a jump shot/Twelve gauge in the backseat, that's a pump-shot/She suck on my dick for so long, she got lip lock,” the song reaches a noticeable climax. Check the track out for yourself below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dropped "Gucci Cologne," I caught fire (Yeah)

Lightskin bad bitch, look like Mariah

Fuckin' that ho and she say that she tired (Bitch)

My big homie trappin' like he on The Wire (Trap)